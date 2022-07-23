Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 9, Problem 53a
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two valence electrons
Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Sr
Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. a. Cl b. In c. C d. As
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
