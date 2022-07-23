Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 54a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 9, Problem 54a

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

Verified Solution
Video duration:
44s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today, we are being asked to identify which of these valence electron configurations corresponds to an alkali metal. Recall that Alkali metals are in group one a. And therefore have one valence electron. Furthermore, the exponents in front of each bottle represents how many valence electrons are present. A is the correct answer because we simply have an S. One configuration there, which correlates to the one valence electron present. And with that we have our answer. I hope this helped, and until next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. a. Cl b. In c. C d. As

Textbook Question

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

639
views
Textbook Question

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

2448
views
Textbook Question

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

1242
views
Textbook Question

According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge

3405
views
Textbook Question

According to Coulomb's law, rank the interactions between charged particles from lowest potential energy to highest potential energy. a. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm b. a 2+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm c. a 1+ charge and a 1+ charge separated by 100 pm d. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 200 pm

675
views