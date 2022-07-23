Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 48
Chapter 9, Problem 48

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cr

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the electron configuration of chromium (Cr) using the periodic table.
Recall that chromium is an exception to the typical electron configuration rules.
Write the electron configuration for Cr: \([\text{Ar}] 3d^5 4s^1\).
Determine the number of electrons in the 3d subshell from the electron configuration.
Conclude that the number of 3d electrons in Cr is the number of electrons in the 3d subshell.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For transition metals like chromium (Cr), the electron configuration is crucial for understanding how many electrons occupy specific subshells, such as the 3d subshell. Chromium has an atomic number of 24, and its electron configuration is [Ar] 3d5 4s1, indicating it has five electrons in the 3d subshell.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Transition Metals

Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and colored compounds. They typically have partially filled d orbitals, which play a significant role in their chemical properties and bonding behavior. Understanding the unique characteristics of transition metals is essential for determining electron counts in specific subshells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Transition Metals

Periodic Table Trends

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and electron configurations, revealing trends in properties such as electronegativity, ionization energy, and atomic size. These trends help predict the behavior of elements, including how many electrons occupy certain orbitals. For chromium, recognizing its position in the periodic table aids in understanding its electron configuration and the number of 3d electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Periodic Trends
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. c. the number of 4p electrons in Br

480
views
Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. four 3d electrons

Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.

b. the number of 3d electrons in Cu

116
views
Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. three 4p electrons

Textbook Question

Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. two 3d electrons

Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. a. the number of 2s electrons in Li

536
views