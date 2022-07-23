Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 42b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 9, Problem 42b

Write the full orbital diagram for each element. b. Ca

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone today. We are being tasked to show the complete orbital diagram of magnesium. So magnesium is in the third period of the periodic table. And magnesium also has an atomic number of 12. And so in a neutral species, the number of the atomic number equals the number of protons which equals the number of electrons. And so since there's 12 protons there must be 12 electrons. So we have to construct our diagram using these 12 electrons. So Andrew Diagram is going to have an upwards arrow here and then it's going to have energy next to it to display an increase in energy. And it's also going to have the different orbital's for the different energy levels in the periodic table. For example, We're going to start off with our one S orbital R one S orbital represents the first period of the periodic table that can hold two electrons. So we have our one S and then we have our two s. That can also hold two electrons but that's in the second period. And then we have our two p orbital which is comprised of three separate orbital's and that can hold a maximum of six electrons. And this also represents the second period. Since we need an additional orbital, we're going to get into three S. Or the third period of the periodic table. And now we can begin by filling in our electrons. So we have 12 electrons to work with each orbital holds two electrons. So let's begin according to Hahn's role. We must fill an orbital once with one upward arrow and then pair up those electrons, for example, for one S we simply just draw one up arrow, one down arrow for two S. That also holds two electrons, one up one down arrow. And this is where the huns roll comes into play For two p. What we're gonna do is we're gonna put one electron facing up in each of these orbital's and then pair them up with a downward arrow. We still have two additional electrons to use and those two electrons are going to go in the three S orbital and those two electrons are going to represent the fact that magnesium is the second element in the s block of the third period period of the periodic table. And here we have constructed a complete orbital diagram for magnesium. I hope this helped Hansel next time.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the full electron configuration for each element. . P b. F c. Ca d. Ar

Textbook Question

Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. N b. F c. Mg d. Al

1279
views
Textbook Question

Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. S

637
views
Textbook Question

Write the full orbital diagram for each element. c. Ne

1235
views
Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. b. As

Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. c. Nb