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Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 47b
Chapter 9, Problem 47b

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cu

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Identify the electron configuration of a neutral copper (Cu) atom. Copper has an atomic number of 29, which means it has 29 electrons.
Write the electron configuration for copper. Start by filling the lower energy levels first: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, 4s, and then 3d.
Remember that the 4s orbital is filled before the 3d orbital. The electron configuration for copper is typically written as: \[ \text{Cu: } 1s^2 2s^2 2p^6 3s^2 3p^6 4s^1 3d^{10} \].
Note that copper is an exception to the typical filling order due to its electron configuration stability. It prefers to have a full 3d subshell and a half-filled 4s subshell.
Count the number of electrons in the 3d subshell from the electron configuration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For transition metals like copper (Cu), this involves filling the 3d and 4s orbitals. Understanding the order in which these orbitals are filled is crucial for determining the number of electrons in specific subshells.
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Transition Metals

Transition metals are elements found in the d-block of the periodic table, characterized by their ability to form variable oxidation states and colored compounds. Copper, as a transition metal, has unique electron configurations that influence its chemical properties and the number of d electrons it possesses.
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Periodic Table Trends

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and electron configuration, revealing trends in properties such as electronegativity, ionization energy, and electron affinity. By understanding these trends, one can predict the behavior of elements like copper and determine the number of electrons in specific orbitals, such as the 3d subshell.
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