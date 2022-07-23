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Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 52
Chapter 9, Problem 52

Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. a. Cl b. In c. C d. As

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1
1. Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom. They are the electrons that are involved in chemical reactions and bonding. The number of valence electrons can be determined from the group number of the element in the periodic table.
2. For element a. Cl (Chlorine), it is in group 17 (also known as group 7A) of the periodic table. Elements in this group have 7 valence electrons.
3. For element b. In (Indium), it is in group 13 (also known as group 3A) of the periodic table. Elements in this group have 3 valence electrons.
4. For element c. C (Carbon), it is in group 14 (also known as group 4A) of the periodic table. Elements in this group have 4 valence electrons.
5. For element d. As (Arsenic), it is in group 15 (also known as group 5A) of the periodic table. Elements in this group have 5 valence electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Valence Electrons

Valence electrons are the electrons in the outermost shell of an atom that are involved in chemical bonding. The number of valence electrons determines an element's reactivity and its ability to form bonds with other elements. For main group elements, the number of valence electrons corresponds to the group number in the periodic table.
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Transition Metals Valence Electrons

Periodic Table

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and electron configuration. Elements in the same group (vertical column) have similar chemical properties and the same number of valence electrons. Understanding the layout of the periodic table is essential for predicting the behavior of elements and their interactions.
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Periodic Table Classifications

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is represented using a notation that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. By analyzing the electron configuration, one can determine the number of valence electrons, which is crucial for understanding an element's chemical properties.
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Electron Configuration Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Sr

Textbook Question

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

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Textbook Question

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two valence electrons

Textbook Question

Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

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Textbook Question

Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. four 3p electrons

Textbook Question

Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2

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