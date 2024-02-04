Chapter 10, Problem 87

Hydrogenation reactions are used to add hydrogen across double bonds in hydrocarbons and other organic compounds. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the hydrogenation reaction. H2C'CH2( g) + H2( g)¡H3C¬CH3( g)

