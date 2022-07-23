Chapter 10, Problem 71
How important is the resonance structure shown here to the overall structure of carbon dioxide? Explain.
Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each molecule or ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. a. SeO2
Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. a. ClO3- b. ClO4- c. NO3- d. NH4+
Use formal charges to identify the better Lewis structure.
In N2O, nitrogen is the central atom and the oxygen atom is terminal. In OF2, however, oxygen is the central atom. Use formal charges to explain why.
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for the acetate ion (CH3COO- ). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for methyl azide (CH3N3). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.