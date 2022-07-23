Skip to main content
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 68
Chapter 10, Problem 68

Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. a. ClO3- b. ClO4- c. NO3- d. NH4+

Hi everyone here. We have a question asking us to provide the structure for the clo rely on c l 02 plus. So chlorine has seven valence electrons. We have two oxygen's So six times 2 Equals 12 valence electrons. And we have a plus one charge. So that's -1 valence electron for a total Of 18 valence electrons. So our lewis structure is going to have chlorine in the middle Bonded to two oxygen's. So we've used four of our valence electrons and now we need to fill our octet. So we're going to double bond our oxygen's and now we've used eight of our valence electrons and put two long pairs on each of our oxygen. So 10, 12, 14, 16 And then one on chlorine for 18. And then our chlorine is going to have a plus charge. So this is our final loose structure for the cool, rely on. Thank you for watching. Bye.
