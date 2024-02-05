Chapter 10, Problem 88

Ethanol is a possible fuel. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of ethanol. CH3CH2OH( g) + 3 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O( g)

