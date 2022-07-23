Chapter 10, Problem 75
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for the acetate ion (CH3COO- ). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.
Use formal charges to identify the better Lewis structure.
How important is the resonance structure shown here to the overall structure of carbon dioxide? Explain.
In N2O, nitrogen is the central atom and the oxygen atom is terminal. In OF2, however, oxygen is the central atom. Use formal charges to explain why.
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for methyl azide (CH3N3). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.
What are the formal charges of the atoms shown in red?
