Chapter 10, Problem 77
What are the formal charges of the atoms shown in red?
In N2O, nitrogen is the central atom and the oxygen atom is terminal. In OF2, however, oxygen is the central atom. Use formal charges to explain why.
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for the acetate ion (CH3COO- ). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for methyl azide (CH3N3). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule (octet rule not followed). a. BBr3 b. NO c. ClO2