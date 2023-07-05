Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics21. Population GeneticsAllelic Frequency Changes
1:39 minutes
Problem 41a
Textbook Question

Put all the candies used in Problem 40 into a single mound and then divide them into four equal piles, this time being sure that the frequency of each color is the same in each pile. Label two of these piles 'male' and the other two 'female.' Half of the group will take one male and one female pile, and the other half of the group will take the other two piles. Each half of the group will carry out its own experiments: Explain any observed differences in frequencies in terms of the evolutionary mechanism the results best emulate.

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
5
Was this helpful?
5:58m

Watch next

Master Natural Selection with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
05:58
Natural Selection
Kylia Goodner
102
1
2
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Kylia Goodner
78
1
10:15
Genetic Drift
Kylia Goodner
69
1
07:55
Non-Random Mating
Kylia Goodner
89
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.