A variety of pea plant called Blue Persian produces a tall plant with blue seeds. A second variety of pea plant called Spanish Dwarf produces a short plant with white seed. The two varieties are crossed, and the resulting seeds are collected. All of the seeds are white; and when planted, they produce all tall plants. These tall F₁ plants are allowed to self-fertilize. The results for seed color and plant stature in the F₂ generation are as follows:

F₂ Plant Phenotype Number

Blue seed, tall plant. 97

White seed, tall plant 270

Blue seed, short plant 33

White seed, short plant 100

TOTAL 500



Examine the data in the table by the chi-square test and determine whether they conform to expectations of the hypothesis.