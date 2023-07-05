Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics4. Genetic Mapping and LinkageCrossing Over and Recombinants
1:50 minutes
Problem 4b
Textbook Question

Why does more crossing over occur between two distantly linked genes than between two genes that are very close together on the same chromosome?

Verified Solution
clock
1m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
21
Was this helpful?
7:52m

Watch next

Master Gamete Genotypes with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
07:52
Gamete Genotypes
Kylia Goodner
342
3
1
05:20
Discovery of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
236
2
7
11:42
Morgan's Studies of Crossing Over
Kylia Goodner
208
3
6
07:38
Crossing Over Terminology
Kylia Goodner
185
1
4
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.