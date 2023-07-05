In this chapter, we focused on the Mendelian postulates, probability, and pedigree analysis. We also considered some of the methods and reasoning by which these ideas, concepts, and techniques were developed. On the basis of these discussions, what answers would you propose to the following questions:
How was Mendel able to derive postulates concerning the behavior of 'unit factors' during gamete formation, when he could not directly observe them?
