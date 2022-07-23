Textbook Question
How were scientists able to determine that DNA, and not some other molecule, serves as the genetic material in bacteria and bacteriophages?
How was it determined that the structure of DNA is a double helix with the two strands held together by hydrogen bonds formed between complementary nitrogenous bases?
How do we know that G pairs with C and that A pairs with T as complementary base pairs are formed?
Most center around DNA and RNA and their role of serving as the genetic material. Write a short essay that contrasts these molecules, including a comparison of advantages conferred by their structure that each of them has over the other in serving in this role.