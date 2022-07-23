Assume that a viral DNA molecule is a 50-µm-long circular strand with a uniform 20-Å diameter. If this molecule is contained in a viral head that is a 0.08-µm-diameter sphere, will the DNA molecule fit into the viral head, assuming complete flexibility of the molecule? Justify your answer mathematically.
Contrast the structure of SINE and LINE DNA sequences. Why are LINEs referred to as retrotransposons?
How many base pairs are in a molecule of phage T2 DNA 52-µm long?
Examples of histone modifications are acetylation (by histone acetyltransferase, or HAT), which is often linked to gene activation, and deacetylation (by histone deacetylases, or HDACs), which often leads to gene silencing typical of heterochromatin. Such heterochromatinization is initiated from a nucleation site and spreads bidirectionally until encountering boundaries that delimit the silenced areas. In the brief discussion of position effect, where repositioning of the w⁺ allele in Drosophila by translocation or inversion near heterochromatin produces intermittent w⁺ activity. In the heterozygous state (w⁺/w) a variegated eye is produced, with white and red patches. How might one explain position-effect variegation in terms of histone acetylation and/or deacetylation?
Variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs) are repeating DNA sequences of about 15–100 bp in length, found both within and between genes. Why are they commonly used in forensics?
It has been shown that infectious agents such as viruses often exert a dramatic effect on their host cell's genome architecture. In many cases, viruses induce methylation of host DNA sequences in order to enhance their infectivity. What specific host gene functions would you consider as strong candidates for such methylation by infecting viruses?
Cancer can be defined as an abnormal proliferation of cells that defy the normal regulatory controls observed by normal cells. Recently, histone deacetylation therapies have been attempted in the treatment of certain cancers [reviewed by Delcuve et al. (2009)]. Specifically, the FDA has approved histone deacetylation (HDAC) inhibitors for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Explain why histone acetylation might be associated with cancer and what the rationale is for the use of HDAC inhibitors in the treatment of certain forms of cancer.