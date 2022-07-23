Skip to main content
Contrast the structure of SINE and LINE DNA sequences. Why are LINEs referred to as retrotransposons?

1
Begin by defining SINEs (Short Interspersed Nuclear Elements) and LINEs (Long Interspersed Nuclear Elements) as two types of transposable elements found in the genome, emphasizing their role in genome structure and evolution.
Explain the structural differences: SINEs are short sequences, typically around 100-300 base pairs, and do not encode proteins, whereas LINEs are much longer, often several thousand base pairs, and contain open reading frames that encode proteins necessary for their own mobilization.
Describe how LINEs have the machinery (such as reverse transcriptase and endonuclease) that allows them to copy and insert themselves into new locations in the genome, which is a key feature of retrotransposons.
Clarify that SINEs lack this machinery and rely on the proteins produced by LINEs to transpose, making them non-autonomous elements.
Conclude by explaining that LINEs are called retrotransposons because they transpose through an RNA intermediate that is reverse transcribed back into DNA before insertion, a process similar to retroviral replication.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structure of SINEs (Short Interspersed Nuclear Elements)

SINEs are short DNA sequences, typically 100-300 base pairs long, that do not encode proteins. They rely on other elements for their mobility and are derived from small RNA genes like tRNA. SINEs are non-autonomous, meaning they cannot transpose by themselves.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Human Transposable Elements

Structure of LINEs (Long Interspersed Nuclear Elements)

LINEs are longer DNA sequences, usually 6,000 base pairs, that encode proteins necessary for their own retrotransposition, such as reverse transcriptase. They are autonomous elements capable of copying and inserting themselves into new genomic locations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:30
Human Transposable Elements

Retrotransposons and Their Mechanism

Retrotransposons are genetic elements that move within the genome via an RNA intermediate, which is reverse-transcribed back into DNA before insertion. LINEs are called retrotransposons because they encode enzymes enabling this copy-and-paste mechanism, unlike SINEs which depend on LINE machinery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:14
Eukaryotic Transposable Elements
