Ch. 12 - DNA Organization in Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 12 - DNA Organization in ChromosomesProblem 17
Chapter 12, Problem 17

Variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs) are repeating DNA sequences of about 15–100 bp in length, found both within and between genes. Why are they commonly used in forensics?

VNTRs are highly polymorphic, meaning they vary greatly between individuals due to differences in the number of repeat units. This makes them useful for distinguishing between individuals in a population.
VNTRs are inherited from parents, allowing forensic scientists to use them for familial matching and paternity testing by comparing patterns of inheritance.
The length of VNTR regions can be analyzed using techniques such as gel electrophoresis or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), which amplify and separate DNA fragments based on size.
VNTR patterns are unique to each individual (except identical twins), making them a reliable tool for creating DNA profiles in forensic investigations.
Because VNTRs are stable and do not change significantly over time, they can be used to analyze DNA samples from crime scenes, even if the samples are old or degraded.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Variable Number Tandem Repeats (VNTRs)

VNTRs are short, repeating sequences of DNA that vary in number among individuals. These sequences can be found in non-coding regions of the genome and are highly polymorphic, meaning they differ significantly between people. This variability makes VNTRs useful for genetic profiling, as they can serve as unique identifiers for individuals.
Forensic DNA Analysis

Forensic DNA analysis involves the examination of biological samples to identify individuals based on their unique genetic makeup. VNTRs are commonly used in this field because their high variability allows for the differentiation of DNA profiles, making it easier to match suspects to biological evidence found at crime scenes.
Genetic Profiling

Genetic profiling is a technique used to create a DNA profile for an individual, which can be compared against other profiles for identification purposes. By analyzing specific VNTR loci, forensic scientists can generate a unique genetic fingerprint that is statistically unlikely to match another individual, thus aiding in criminal investigations and paternity testing.
