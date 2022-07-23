Skip to main content
Chapter 12, Problem 19

Cancer can be defined as an abnormal proliferation of cells that defy the normal regulatory controls observed by normal cells. Recently, histone deacetylation therapies have been attempted in the treatment of certain cancers [reviewed by Delcuve et al. (2009)]. Specifically, the FDA has approved histone deacetylation (HDAC) inhibitors for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Explain why histone acetylation might be associated with cancer and what the rationale is for the use of HDAC inhibitors in the treatment of certain forms of cancer.

1
Understand the role of histone acetylation in gene expression: Histone acetylation involves the addition of acetyl groups to histone proteins, which reduces the positive charge on histones and weakens their interaction with negatively charged DNA. This process makes the chromatin structure more open, allowing transcription factors and RNA polymerase to access DNA and promote gene expression.
Recognize the connection between histone acetylation and cancer: In cancer, abnormal histone acetylation patterns can lead to the overexpression of oncogenes (genes that promote cell proliferation) or the silencing of tumor suppressor genes (genes that inhibit cell proliferation). This imbalance can contribute to uncontrolled cell growth and cancer development.
Understand the mechanism of histone deacetylation: Histone deacetylation is the removal of acetyl groups from histones, leading to a more compact chromatin structure and reduced gene expression. Histone deacetylases (HDACs) are enzymes responsible for this process, and their dysregulation can also contribute to cancer by silencing tumor suppressor genes.
Explore the rationale for HDAC inhibitors in cancer therapy: HDAC inhibitors block the activity of histone deacetylases, preventing the removal of acetyl groups from histones. This can restore the expression of tumor suppressor genes and reduce the expression of oncogenes, thereby inhibiting cancer cell proliferation and promoting apoptosis (programmed cell death).
Consider the specific application to cutaneous T-cell lymphoma: The FDA-approved HDAC inhibitors for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma work by targeting the epigenetic dysregulation in these cancer cells. By modulating histone acetylation, these therapies aim to restore normal gene expression patterns and control the abnormal proliferation of T-cells.

Histone Acetylation

Histone acetylation is a post-translational modification where acetyl groups are added to histone proteins, leading to a more relaxed chromatin structure. This modification enhances gene expression by allowing transcription factors easier access to DNA. In cancer, abnormal patterns of histone acetylation can result in the overexpression of oncogenes or the silencing of tumor suppressor genes, contributing to uncontrolled cell proliferation.
Histone Deacetylases (HDACs)

Histone deacetylases (HDACs) are enzymes that remove acetyl groups from histones, leading to a more compact chromatin structure and reduced gene expression. In cancer, HDACs can be overactive, resulting in the repression of genes that normally inhibit cell growth and promote apoptosis. This dysregulation of HDAC activity is a key factor in the development and progression of various cancers.
HDAC Inhibitors

HDAC inhibitors are a class of drugs that block the activity of histone deacetylases, thereby increasing histone acetylation and promoting a more open chromatin structure. This can reactivate silenced tumor suppressor genes and restore normal cell cycle regulation. The FDA-approved HDAC inhibitors for certain cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, aim to reverse the aberrant gene expression patterns associated with malignancies, offering a targeted therapeutic approach.
