Ch. 12 - DNA Organization in Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 12 - DNA Organization in ChromosomesProblem 25
Chapter 12, Problem 25

Microsatellites are currently exploited as markers for paternity testing. A sample paternity test is shown in the following table in which ten microsatellite markers were used to test samples from a mother, her child, and an alleged father. The name of the microsatellite locus is given in the left-hand column, and the genotype of each individual is recorded as the number of repeats he or she carries at that locus. For example, at locus D9S302, the mother carries 30 repeats on one of her chromosomes and 31 on the other. In cases where an individual carries the same number of repeats on both chromosomes, only a single number is recorded. (Some of the numbers are followed by a decimal point, for example, 20.2, to indicate a partial repeat in addition to the complete repeats.) Assuming that these markers are inherited in a simple Mendelian fashion, can the alleged father be excluded as the source of the sperm that produced the child? Why or why not? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern of microsatellite markers. Microsatellites are inherited in a Mendelian fashion, meaning that a child inherits one allele (number of repeats) from the mother and one allele from the father at each locus. This principle will guide the analysis of the data provided in the table.
Step 2: Compare the child's genotype at each microsatellite locus with the mother's genotype. Identify which allele (number of repeats) the child inherited from the mother. This will help determine which allele must have been inherited from the father.
Step 3: Compare the child's genotype with the alleged father's genotype at each locus. For each locus, check if the allele that the child did not inherit from the mother matches one of the alleged father's alleles. If there is a mismatch at any locus, the alleged father can be excluded as the biological father.
Step 4: Pay special attention to cases where the child has an allele that neither the mother nor the alleged father possesses. This would definitively exclude the alleged father as the biological father for that locus.
Step 5: Summarize the findings across all loci. If mismatches are found at multiple loci, the alleged father can be excluded with high confidence. If all loci match, the alleged father cannot be excluded based on the data provided.

Microsatellites

Microsatellites, also known as short tandem repeats (STRs), are repetitive sequences of DNA that consist of 1-6 base pairs repeated multiple times. They are highly polymorphic, meaning they vary greatly among individuals, making them useful for genetic profiling. In paternity testing, the number of repeats at specific loci can help determine genetic relationships, as children inherit one allele from each parent.
Mendelian Inheritance

Mendelian inheritance refers to the principles of genetic inheritance established by Gregor Mendel, which include the concepts of dominant and recessive alleles. In the context of microsatellites, it implies that alleles at a locus are inherited in a predictable manner, with one allele coming from each parent. This framework allows for the analysis of whether the alleged father can pass on the observed alleles in the child.
Paternity Testing

Paternity testing involves comparing the genetic markers of a child with those of the mother and the alleged father to determine biological relationships. By analyzing microsatellite loci, one can identify whether the alleged father shares the necessary alleles with the child. If the child possesses an allele that the alleged father does not have, he can be excluded as the biological father.
