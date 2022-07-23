Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - DNA Organization in Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug 12th Edition Concepts of Genetics
Ch. 12 - DNA Organization in Chromosomes Problem 27
Chapter 12, Problem 27

Spermatogenesis in mammals results in sperm that have a nucleus that is 40 times smaller than an average somatic cell. Thus, the sperm haploid genome must be packaged very tightly, yet in a way that is reversible after fertilization. This sperm-specific DNA compaction is due to a nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition, where the histone-based nucleosomes are removed and replaced with arginine-rich protamine proteins that facilitate a tighter packaging of DNA. In 2013 Montellier et al. showed that replacement of the H2B protein in the nucleosomes with a testis-specific variant of H2B called TSH2B is a critical step prior to the nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition. Mice lacking TSH2B retain H2B and their sperm arrest late in spermatogenesis with reduced DNA compaction. Based on these findings, would you expect that TSH2B-containing nucleosomes are more or less stable than H2B-containing nucleosomes? Explain your reasoning.

Step 1: Begin by understanding the role of TSH2B in the nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition. TSH2B is a testis-specific variant of the H2B protein that replaces H2B in nucleosomes during spermatogenesis. This replacement is critical for facilitating the transition to protamine-based DNA packaging.
Step 2: Consider the findings from Montellier et al. (2013). Mice lacking TSH2B retain H2B in their nucleosomes, and their sperm exhibit reduced DNA compaction and arrest late in spermatogenesis. This suggests that TSH2B plays a key role in enabling tighter DNA packaging.
Step 3: Analyze the stability of TSH2B-containing nucleosomes compared to H2B-containing nucleosomes. Since TSH2B facilitates the removal of histone-based nucleosomes and the transition to protamine-based packaging, it is likely that TSH2B-containing nucleosomes are less stable than H2B-containing nucleosomes. This reduced stability may make it easier for the nucleosomes to be disassembled during the transition.
Step 4: Consider the biochemical properties of TSH2B. Testis-specific histone variants like TSH2B are often adapted to the unique requirements of spermatogenesis, including facilitating DNA compaction and transitions. The reduced stability of TSH2B-containing nucleosomes aligns with the need for reversible DNA packaging during fertilization.
Step 5: Conclude that the reduced stability of TSH2B-containing nucleosomes is a functional adaptation that supports the nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition. This allows for the tight yet reversible DNA packaging required in sperm cells, ensuring proper function during fertilization.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Spermatogenesis

Spermatogenesis is the process by which male gametes, or sperm cells, are produced in the testes. It involves several stages, including mitosis, meiosis, and spermiogenesis, leading to the formation of mature sperm. This process is crucial for sexual reproduction and is characterized by significant cellular changes, including DNA compaction to fit within the small sperm nucleus.
Nucleosome-to-Nucleoprotamine Transition

The nucleosome-to-nucleoprotamine transition is a critical step in sperm development where histone proteins in nucleosomes are replaced by protamines. This transition allows for a much tighter packaging of DNA, which is essential for the small size of the sperm nucleus. Protamines, being arginine-rich, facilitate this compaction, making the DNA more stable and less accessible, which is important for protecting the genetic material during transit.
Histone Variants and Stability

Histone variants, such as TSH2B, can influence the stability and function of nucleosomes. The presence of specific variants can alter the interactions between DNA and histones, potentially affecting the overall stability of the nucleosome structure. In the context of spermatogenesis, the replacement of H2B with TSH2B may enhance the stability of nucleosomes, thereby facilitating the transition to a more compact form necessary for sperm development.
