Why did geneticists believe, even before direct experimental evidence was obtained, that the genetic code would turn out to be composed of triplet sequences and be nonoverlapping? Experimentally, how were these suppositions shown to be correct?
How were the specific sequences of triplet codes determined experimentally?
Understand that the specific sequences of triplet codes, or codons, were determined by experiments designed to link nucleotide sequences to amino acids in proteins.
Review the key experiment by Marshall Nirenberg and Heinrich Matthaei in 1961, where they used synthetic RNA sequences composed of repeating nucleotides (e.g., poly-U) to direct the synthesis of polypeptides in a cell-free system.
Recognize that by adding synthetic RNA sequences of known composition to a cell-free translation system, researchers observed which amino acids were incorporated into the resulting polypeptides, thus associating specific triplet sequences with particular amino acids.
Learn that by systematically testing different synthetic RNA sequences (e.g., poly-A, poly-C, and mixed sequences), scientists were able to assign amino acids to most of the 64 possible triplet codons.
Note that additional techniques, such as using trinucleotide binding assays and sequencing of tRNA anticodons, helped confirm and refine the assignments of codons to amino acids.
Triplet Code in Genetic Coding
The triplet code refers to the sequence of three nucleotides (codons) in DNA or RNA that specify a single amino acid during protein synthesis. Understanding this code is fundamental to decoding how genetic information translates into proteins.
Experimental Methods for Deciphering the Genetic Code
Early experiments, such as those by Nirenberg and Matthaei, used synthetic RNA sequences to direct protein synthesis in vitro, allowing researchers to link specific triplet sequences to particular amino acids. This approach was key to identifying codon assignments.
Use of Cell-Free Systems and Synthetic RNA
Cell-free systems, which contain the molecular machinery for protein synthesis but lack intact cells, were used with synthetic RNA polymers to observe which amino acids were incorporated into proteins. This method enabled precise determination of codon meanings.
What experimental evidence provided the initial insights into the compositions of codons encoding specific amino acids?
How were the experimentally derived triplet codon assignments verified in studies using bacteriophage MS2?
Write a short essay that summarizes the key properties of the genetic code and the process by which RNA is transcribed on a DNA template.
Assuming the genetic code is a triplet, what effect would the addition or loss of two nucleotides have on the reading frame? The addition or loss of three, six, or nine nucleotides?
