Ch. 14 - Translation and Proteins
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 14 - Translation and ProteinsProblem 36c
Chapter 14, Problem 36c

The flow of genetic information from DNA to protein is mediated by messenger RNA. If you introduce short DNA strands (called antisense oligonucleotides) that are complementary to mRNAs, hydrogen bonding may occur and 'label' the DNA/RNA hybrid for ribonuclease-H degradation of the RNA. One study [Lloyd et al. (2001). Nucl. Acids Res. 29:3664–3673] compared the effect of different-length antisense oligonucleotides upon ribonuclease-H–mediated degradation of tumor necrosis factor (TNFα) mRNA. TNFα exhibits antitumor and pro-inflammatory activities. The following graph indicates the efficacy of various-sized antisense oligonucleotides in causing ribonuclease-H cleavage. What factors other than oligonucleotide length are likely to influence antisense efficacy in vivo?

1
Consider the stability of the antisense oligonucleotide in the cellular environment. Factors such as chemical modifications (e.g., phosphorothioate backbones or 2'-O-methyl modifications) can enhance resistance to nucleases and improve efficacy.
Evaluate the binding affinity of the antisense oligonucleotide to the target mRNA. This is influenced by the sequence complementarity and the melting temperature (Tm) of the hybridized DNA/RNA duplex.
Account for the accessibility of the target mRNA sequence. Secondary structures in the mRNA or binding of proteins to the mRNA can hinder the hybridization of the antisense oligonucleotide.
Consider the intracellular delivery and uptake of the antisense oligonucleotide. Efficient delivery systems, such as lipid nanoparticles or conjugation with cell-penetrating peptides, can enhance cellular uptake and target accessibility.
Examine the potential for off-target effects. The specificity of the antisense oligonucleotide to the target mRNA sequence is critical to minimize unintended interactions with non-target RNAs, which could lead to side effects or reduced efficacy.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) are short, synthetic strands of nucleic acids designed to bind to specific mRNA sequences. By hybridizing with their complementary mRNA, ASOs can inhibit translation or promote degradation of the target mRNA, thereby regulating gene expression. Their design, including length and sequence specificity, is crucial for their effectiveness in modulating gene activity.
Ribonuclease H (RNase H)

Ribonuclease H is an enzyme that degrades the RNA strand of RNA-DNA hybrids. In the context of antisense oligonucleotides, RNase H plays a pivotal role in the mechanism of action by cleaving the mRNA once it is bound by the ASO. The efficiency of RNase H activity can be influenced by factors such as the stability of the RNA-DNA hybrid and the presence of other cellular components.
In Vivo Efficacy Factors

In vivo efficacy of antisense oligonucleotides can be influenced by several factors beyond their length, including cellular uptake, stability in biological fluids, off-target effects, and the presence of nucleases. Additionally, the delivery method and the biological context, such as the type of tissue or disease state, can significantly impact the effectiveness of ASOs in achieving their therapeutic goals.
