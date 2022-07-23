Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and Transposition
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 15 - Gene Mutation, DNA Repair, and TranspositionProblem 11
Chapter 15, Problem 11

Why are frameshift mutations likely to be more detrimental than point mutations, in which a single pyrimidine or purine has been substituted?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of point mutations: these involve the substitution of a single nucleotide base (a purine or pyrimidine) with another, which may or may not change the amino acid sequence due to the redundancy of the genetic code.
Recognize that frameshift mutations occur when nucleotides are inserted or deleted in numbers not divisible by three, causing a shift in the reading frame of the mRNA during translation.
Analyze how the reading frame shift alters the grouping of codons downstream of the mutation, potentially changing every amino acid encoded after the mutation site.
Consider the consequences of this shift: it often leads to the production of a completely different and usually nonfunctional protein, or introduces premature stop codons that truncate the protein.
Compare this to point mutations, which may only affect a single amino acid or sometimes have no effect at all (silent mutations), explaining why frameshift mutations are generally more detrimental.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
51s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Frameshift Mutations

Frameshift mutations occur when nucleotides are inserted or deleted from the DNA sequence, altering the reading frame of the gene. This shift changes every codon downstream, often resulting in a completely different and nonfunctional protein. Because the entire amino acid sequence is affected, frameshift mutations tend to have severe consequences.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Point Mutations

Point mutations involve the substitution of a single nucleotide base, such as replacing one purine or pyrimidine with another. These mutations may cause a silent, missense, or nonsense change, often affecting only one amino acid or sometimes none, making their impact generally less severe than frameshift mutations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:49
Point Mutations

Genetic Code and Reading Frame

The genetic code is read in triplets called codons, each coding for a specific amino acid. Maintaining the correct reading frame is crucial for producing functional proteins. Frameshift mutations disrupt this frame, while point mutations usually do not, explaining why frameshifts are more detrimental.
Recommended video:
Guided course
11:43
The Genetic Code
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the difference between a silent mutation and a neutral mutation?

998
views
Textbook Question

Describe a tautomeric shift and how it may lead to a mutation.

1371
views
Textbook Question

Contrast and compare the mutagenic effects of deaminating agents, alkylating agents, and base analogs.

1043
views
Textbook Question

Why are X rays more potent mutagens than UV radiation?

932
views
Textbook Question
DNA damage brought on by a variety of natural and artificial agents elicits a wide variety of cellular responses involving numerous signaling pathways. In addition to the activation of DNA repair mechanisms, there can be activation of pathways leading to apoptosis (programmed cell death) and cell-cycle arrest. Why would apoptosis and cell-cycle arrest often be part of a cellular response to DNA damage?
863
views
Textbook Question

Contrast the various types of DNA repair mechanisms known to counteract the effects of UV radiation. What is the role of visible light in repairing UV-induced mutations?

764
views