What is the difference between a silent mutation and a neutral mutation?
Describe a tautomeric shift and how it may lead to a mutation.
Contrast and compare the mutagenic effects of deaminating agents, alkylating agents, and base analogs.
Why are X rays more potent mutagens than UV radiation?
Contrast the various types of DNA repair mechanisms known to counteract the effects of UV radiation. What is the role of visible light in repairing UV-induced mutations?