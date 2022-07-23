Textbook Question
What led researchers to conclude that a repressor molecule regulates the lac operon?
How do we know that the lac repressor is a protein?
How do we know that the trp operon is a repressible control system, in contrast to the lac operon, which is an inducible control system?
Contrast positive versus negative control of gene expression.
Contrast the role of the repressor in an inducible system and in a repressible system.
For the lac genotypes shown in the following table, predict whether the structural genes (Z) are constitutive, permanently repressed, or inducible in the presence of lactose. Genotype Constitutive Repressed Inducible I⁺O⁺Z⁺ x I⁻O⁺Z⁺ I⁻OᶜZ⁺ I⁻OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺ I⁺OᶜZ⁺/F'O⁺ IˢO⁺Z⁺ IˢO⁺Z⁺/F'I⁺