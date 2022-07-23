Skip to main content
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in BacteriaProblem 3
Chapter 16, Problem 3

Contrast positive versus negative control of gene expression.

Step 1: Define gene expression control by explaining that it refers to the mechanisms that regulate the timing, location, and amount of a gene's product (RNA or protein) being produced.
Step 2: Explain positive control as a regulatory mechanism where an activator protein binds to DNA and promotes transcription, increasing gene expression. This means the gene is usually off and needs the activator to turn it on.
Step 3: Describe negative control as a regulatory mechanism where a repressor protein binds to DNA and inhibits transcription, decreasing gene expression. In this case, the gene is usually on and the repressor turns it off.
Step 4: Highlight the key difference: positive control requires an activator to initiate transcription, while negative control requires a repressor to block transcription.
Step 5: Provide examples such as the lac operon for positive control (activator CAP) and the trp operon for negative control (repressor binding to operator) to illustrate these concepts in prokaryotic gene regulation.

Positive Control of Gene Expression

Positive control involves regulatory proteins called activators that enhance gene transcription by facilitating RNA polymerase binding to the promoter. These activators increase gene expression in response to specific signals, ensuring genes are turned on when needed.
Negative Control of Gene Expression

Negative control uses repressor proteins that bind to operator regions to block RNA polymerase from transcribing the gene. This mechanism prevents gene expression unless a specific inducer molecule inactivates the repressor, allowing transcription to proceed.
Regulatory Proteins and DNA Interaction

Gene expression control depends on the interaction between regulatory proteins (activators or repressors) and DNA sequences (promoters or operators). These interactions determine whether RNA polymerase can initiate transcription, thus modulating gene activity in response to environmental or cellular cues.
