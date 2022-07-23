Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genomic Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 21 - Genomic AnalysisProblem 22a
Chapter 21, Problem 22a

Homology can be defined as the presence of common structures because of shared ancestry. Homology can involve genes, proteins, or anatomical structures. As a result of 'descent with modification,' many homologous structures have adapted different purposes.
List three anatomical structures in vertebrates that are homologous but have different functions.

Understand the concept of homology: Homologous structures are anatomical features that share a common evolutionary origin but may serve different functions in various organisms due to adaptation.
Identify examples of homologous structures in vertebrates: These structures should have a shared ancestry but have evolved to perform distinct functions.
Example 1: The forelimbs of mammals, such as the human arm, bat wing, and whale flipper, are homologous structures. They share the same skeletal framework but are adapted for different functions like grasping, flying, and swimming.
Example 2: The hindlimbs of vertebrates, such as the frog's jumping legs and the horse's running legs, are homologous structures adapted for different modes of locomotion.
Example 3: The vertebrate jawbones, such as the human mandible and the snake's jaw, are homologous structures that have evolved for different feeding strategies.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homologous Structures

Homologous structures are anatomical features in different species that share a common ancestry, even if their functions have diverged. For example, the forelimbs of mammals, birds, and reptiles exhibit similar bone structures, indicating they evolved from a common ancestor, but they serve different purposes such as grasping, flying, or swimming.
Descent with Modification

Descent with modification is a key principle of evolutionary biology, suggesting that species evolve over time through changes in their traits. This process leads to variations in homologous structures as they adapt to different environments and functions, resulting in diverse forms while retaining underlying similarities.
Adaptive Radiation

Adaptive radiation is an evolutionary process where organisms diversify rapidly into a variety of forms to adapt to different environments. This phenomenon often results in homologous structures that have evolved to fulfill distinct roles, such as the varying limb structures in vertebrates that have adapted for different modes of life, like running, swimming, or flying.
