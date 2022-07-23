Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genomic Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 22c

Homology can be defined as the presence of common structures because of shared ancestry. Homology can involve genes, proteins, or anatomical structures. As a result of 'descent with modification,' many homologous structures have adapted different purposes.
Under what circumstances might one expect proteins of similar function to not share homology? Would you expect such proteins to be homologous at the level of DNA sequences?

Understand the concept of homology: Homology refers to the similarity in structures, genes, or proteins due to shared ancestry. Proteins that are homologous typically share a common evolutionary origin, even if their functions have diverged over time.
Consider the circumstances where proteins of similar function might not share homology: Proteins can evolve independently to perform similar functions through a process called convergent evolution. In this case, the proteins are analogous (similar in function) but not homologous (not derived from a common ancestor).
Analyze the relationship at the DNA level: If proteins are not homologous, their corresponding DNA sequences are unlikely to be homologous either. This is because the lack of shared ancestry at the protein level typically extends to the genetic level.
Explore examples of convergent evolution: For instance, enzymes like serine proteases in different organisms may perform similar functions but arise from distinct evolutionary pathways, resulting in non-homologous proteins.
Conclude the distinction between homology and analogy: Homology implies shared ancestry, while analogy implies functional similarity without shared ancestry. Proteins of similar function that do not share homology are examples of analogy, and their DNA sequences are unlikely to show homology either.

Homology

Homology refers to the similarity in structures or sequences that arises from a common ancestor. In genetics, this can pertain to genes, proteins, or anatomical features that have evolved from a shared lineage. Understanding homology is crucial for studying evolutionary relationships and functional similarities among different organisms.
Convergent Evolution

Convergent evolution occurs when unrelated species develop similar traits or functions due to similar environmental pressures, rather than shared ancestry. This can lead to proteins that perform similar functions but do not share homologous sequences, as they evolved independently. Recognizing this concept helps explain why functional similarities do not always indicate genetic relatedness.
Molecular Evolution

Molecular evolution examines the processes that drive changes in genetic material over time, including mutations, gene duplications, and horizontal gene transfer. These processes can result in proteins that perform similar functions but have diverged significantly at the DNA sequence level. Understanding molecular evolution is essential for interpreting the relationships between protein function and genetic similarity.
