Chapter 21, Problem 20b

An interactive Web site for the Human Proteome Map (HPM) is available at http://www.humanproteomemap.org. Visit this site, and then answer the question.
How many fetal tissues were analyzed?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Since the question asks about the number of fetal tissues analyzed in the Human Proteome Map (HPM), the first step is to understand what the Human Proteome Map is: it is a resource that catalogs protein expression across various human tissues, including fetal and adult tissues.
Next, visit the website http://www.humanproteomemap.org as instructed, and navigate to the section or dataset that lists the tissues analyzed. This might be under categories like 'Tissue Atlas' or 'Data Overview'.
Look specifically for the fetal tissue category or filter the data to show only fetal tissues. The website should provide a list or a count of fetal tissues included in the analysis.
Count the number of distinct fetal tissues listed or reported in the dataset. This number represents how many fetal tissues were analyzed in the Human Proteome Map.
If the website provides downloadable data or supplementary information, you can verify the count by reviewing the metadata or documentation files that accompany the proteome data.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Proteome Map (HPM)

The Human Proteome Map is an online resource that catalogs protein expression across various human tissues and organs. It provides data on protein presence and abundance, helping researchers understand tissue-specific protein profiles, including fetal and adult tissues.
Proteomics

Fetal Tissue Analysis in Proteomics

Fetal tissue analysis involves studying protein expression in tissues from developing embryos or fetuses. This helps identify developmental stage-specific proteins and understand growth processes, which differ from adult tissue protein profiles.
Navigating and Interpreting Online Biological Databases

Effectively using biological databases like the HPM requires skills in navigating web interfaces, locating relevant datasets, and interpreting summary statistics or metadata, such as the number of tissues analyzed, to answer specific research questions.
