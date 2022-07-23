Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genomic Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 20a

An interactive Web site for the Human Proteome Map (HPM) is available at http://www.humanproteomemap.org. Visit this site, and then answer the question.
How many proteins were identified in this project?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the Human Proteome Map (HPM) project aimed to identify and catalog proteins expressed in various human tissues using mass spectrometry and other proteomic techniques.
Visit the official Human Proteome Map website at http:\/\/www.humanproteomemap.org to access the data and resources provided by the project.
Look for sections such as 'About', 'Data', or 'Summary' on the website, where the total number of proteins identified is typically reported.
Identify the reported total number of proteins detected across all tissues and samples analyzed in the project. This number represents the proteins experimentally confirmed by the HPM.
Note down the number of proteins as stated on the website, which answers the question about how many proteins were identified in the Human Proteome Map project.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Proteome Map (HPM)

The Human Proteome Map is a comprehensive resource that catalogs proteins expressed in various human tissues and organs. It integrates mass spectrometry data to identify and quantify proteins, providing insights into protein expression patterns across the human body.
Proteomics

Proteomics and Protein Identification

Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteins, focusing on their structures and functions. Protein identification typically involves mass spectrometry techniques that detect peptides, which are then matched to known protein sequences to determine which proteins are present in a sample.
Data Interpretation from Online Biological Databases

Interpreting data from biological databases like the HPM requires understanding how to navigate the site, locate summary statistics, and interpret protein counts. This skill is essential for extracting specific information such as the total number of proteins identified in a project.
