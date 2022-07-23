Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 21 - Genomic Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 21 - Genomic AnalysisProblem 1e
Chapter 21, Problem 1e

How has the concept of a reference genome evolved to encompass a broader understanding of genomic variation in humans?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the original concept of a reference genome, which was initially a single, linear DNA sequence assembled from one or a few individuals, serving as a standard template for human genetic studies.
Step 2: Recognize the limitations of a single reference genome, such as its inability to represent the full spectrum of genetic diversity and structural variations present across different human populations.
Step 3: Explore how advances in sequencing technologies and population genomics have led to the development of pangenomes or graph-based reference genomes that incorporate multiple sequences from diverse individuals.
Step 4: Learn how these new reference models capture a broader range of genomic variation, including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), insertions, deletions, and structural variants, providing a more comprehensive framework for genetic analysis.
Step 5: Appreciate the implications of this evolution for personalized medicine, population genetics, and evolutionary studies, as it allows for more accurate mapping, variant calling, and understanding of human genetic diversity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reference Genome

A reference genome is a representative DNA sequence used as a standard for a species, serving as a baseline for comparing individual genomes. Initially, it was a single, linear sequence derived from a limited number of individuals, providing a simplified model of the human genome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genomics Overview

Genomic Variation

Genomic variation refers to differences in DNA sequences among individuals, including single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs), insertions, deletions, and structural variants. Recognizing these variations is crucial for understanding genetic diversity, disease susceptibility, and evolutionary processes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Pan-genome and Graph-based Genomes

The concept of the reference genome has evolved to include pan-genomes and graph-based models that represent multiple genomic sequences simultaneously. These approaches capture a wider spectrum of human genetic diversity, moving beyond a single linear reference to better reflect population-level variation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know if a genomic DNA sequence contains a protein-coding gene?

400
views
Textbook Question

What evidence supports the concept that humans share substantial sequence similarities and gene functional similarities with model organisms?

443
views
Textbook Question

How can proteomics identify differences between the number of protein-coding genes predicted for a genome and the number of proteins expressed by a genome?

455
views
Textbook Question

In the discussion we focused on the analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and proteomes and considered important applications and findings from these endeavors. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

How have microarrays demonstrated that, although all cells of an organism have the same genome, some genes are expressed in almost all cells, whereas other genes show cell- and tissue-specific expression?

454
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay that explains how recombinant DNA techniques were used to identify and study genes compared to how modern genomic techniques have revolutionized the cloning and analysis of genes.

503
views
Textbook Question

What is functional genomics? How does it differ from comparative genomics?

758
views