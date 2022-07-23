Skip to main content
In the discussion we focused on the analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and proteomes and considered important applications and findings from these endeavors. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?
How have microarrays demonstrated that, although all cells of an organism have the same genome, some genes are expressed in almost all cells, whereas other genes show cell- and tissue-specific expression?

Begin by understanding that microarrays are tools used to measure the expression levels of thousands of genes simultaneously across different cell types or tissues.
Recognize that although every cell in an organism contains the same DNA sequence (genome), gene expression varies because different cells activate different sets of genes depending on their function.
Microarrays work by isolating mRNA from different cell types, converting it to labeled cDNA, and then hybridizing it to probes on the microarray chip that correspond to specific genes.
By comparing the intensity of hybridization signals across samples, microarrays reveal which genes are expressed at high levels in all cells (housekeeping genes) and which are expressed only in specific cell types or tissues (tissue-specific genes).
Thus, microarrays demonstrate differential gene expression patterns by providing a genome-wide snapshot of mRNA abundance, highlighting that gene regulation—not genome sequence—underlies cell and tissue specialization.

Genome vs. Gene Expression

The genome is the complete set of DNA in an organism, identical in almost all cells. However, gene expression varies, meaning that different genes are turned on or off in different cell types, leading to diverse cell functions despite having the same genetic code.
Microarray Technology

Microarrays are tools that measure the expression levels of thousands of genes simultaneously by detecting mRNA abundance. They help identify which genes are active in specific cells or tissues, revealing patterns of universal and tissue-specific gene expression.
Cell- and Tissue-Specific Gene Expression

Certain genes are expressed only in particular cell types or tissues to fulfill specialized functions, while housekeeping genes are expressed in nearly all cells for basic cellular processes. This selective expression is regulated by mechanisms like transcription factors and epigenetic modifications.
