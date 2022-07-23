Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 21 - Genomic Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 21 - Genomic AnalysisProblem 25b
Chapter 21, Problem 25b

Whole-exome sequencing (WES) is helping physicians diagnose a genetic condition that has defied diagnosis by traditional means. The implication here is that exons in the nuclear genome are sequenced in the hopes that, by comparison with the genomes of nonaffected individuals, a diagnosis might be revealed.
If you were ordering WES for a patient, would you also include an analysis of the patient's mitochondrial genome?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Whole-exome sequencing (WES) targets the exons of nuclear DNA, which are the protein-coding regions of the nuclear genome.
Recognize that the mitochondrial genome is separate from the nuclear genome and consists of a small circular DNA molecule found in mitochondria, which is not covered by standard WES.
Consider that many genetic conditions can be caused by mutations in mitochondrial DNA, which would not be detected by WES alone.
Therefore, if a mitochondrial disorder is suspected or if the clinical presentation suggests mitochondrial involvement, it is important to order a separate analysis specifically targeting the mitochondrial genome.
In summary, WES does not include mitochondrial DNA analysis, so to comprehensively evaluate genetic causes, especially those related to mitochondria, a dedicated mitochondrial genome analysis should be included.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
39s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Whole-Exome Sequencing (WES)

WES is a genomic technique that sequences all the protein-coding regions (exons) of nuclear DNA. Since exons represent about 1-2% of the genome but harbor most known disease-causing mutations, WES is efficient for identifying genetic variants linked to disorders. It focuses on nuclear DNA and typically excludes non-coding regions and mitochondrial DNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Sequencing Overview

Mitochondrial Genome and Its Role in Disease

The mitochondrial genome is a small, circular DNA molecule found in mitochondria, inherited maternally and separate from nuclear DNA. Mutations in mitochondrial DNA can cause distinct genetic disorders, often affecting energy metabolism. Because WES targets nuclear exons, mitochondrial DNA is usually not analyzed unless specifically requested.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation

Diagnostic Strategy for Genetic Disorders

Choosing which genomic regions to analyze depends on the suspected disease and inheritance pattern. For unexplained conditions, including mitochondrial genome analysis alongside WES can be crucial if mitochondrial disease is suspected. Comprehensive diagnosis may require combining nuclear and mitochondrial DNA sequencing to capture all possible genetic causes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Comparisons between human and chimpanzee genomes indicate that a gene that may function as a wild-type or normal gene in one primate may function as a disease-causing gene in another [The Chimpanzee Sequencing and Analysis Consortium (2005). Nature 437:69–87]. For instance, the PPARG locus (regulator of adipocyte differentiation) is a wild-type allele in chimps but is clearly associated with Type 2 diabetes in humans. What factors might cause this apparent contradiction? Would you consider such apparent contradictions to be rare or common? What impact might such findings have on the use of comparative genomics to identify and design therapies for disease-causing genes in humans?

812
views
Textbook Question

Genomic sequencing has opened the door to numerous studies that help us understand the evolutionary forces shaping the genetic makeup of organisms. Using databases containing the sequences of 25 genomes, scientists examined the relationship between GC content and global amino acid composition [Kreil, D. P., and Ouzounis, C. A. (2001) Nucl. Acids Res. 29:1608–1615]. They found that it is possible to identify thermophilic species on the basis of their amino acid composition alone, which suggests that evolution in a hot environment selects for a certain whole organism amino acid composition. In what way might evolution in extreme environments influence genome and amino acid composition? How might evolution in extreme environments influence the interpretation of genome sequence data?

517
views
Textbook Question

Whole-exome sequencing (WES) is helping physicians diagnose a genetic condition that has defied diagnosis by traditional means. The implication here is that exons in the nuclear genome are sequenced in the hopes that, by comparison with the genomes of nonaffected individuals, a diagnosis might be revealed.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of this approach?

519
views
Textbook Question

Recall that when the HGP was completed, more than 40 percent of the genes identified had unknown functions. The PANTHER database provides access to comprehensive and current functional assignments for human genes (and genes from other species).

Go to http://www.pantherdb.org/data/. In the frame on the left side of the screen locate the 'Quick links' and use the 'Whole genome function views' link to a view of a pie chart of current functional classes for human genes. Mouse over the pie chart to answer these questions. What percentage of human genes encode transcription factors? Cytoskeletal proteins? Transmembrane receptor regulatory/adaptor proteins?

811
views