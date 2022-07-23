Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Genomic Analysis
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 21, Problem 26

Recall that when the HGP was completed, more than 40 percent of the genes identified had unknown functions. The PANTHER database provides access to comprehensive and current functional assignments for human genes (and genes from other species).
Go to http://www.pantherdb.org/data/. In the frame on the left side of the screen locate the 'Quick links' and use the 'Whole genome function views' link to a view of a pie chart of current functional classes for human genes. Mouse over the pie chart to answer these questions. What percentage of human genes encode transcription factors? Cytoskeletal proteins? Transmembrane receptor regulatory/adaptor proteins?

1
Understand that this problem requires you to use the PANTHER database to find current functional classifications of human genes, specifically the percentages of genes encoding transcription factors, cytoskeletal proteins, and transmembrane receptor regulatory/adaptor proteins.
Navigate to the PANTHER database website at http:\/\/www.pantherdb.org\/data\/. This is the starting point to access the functional classification data.
On the left side of the screen, locate the 'Quick links' section. This area contains shortcuts to various data views.
Click on the 'Whole genome function views' link within the 'Quick links'. This will display a pie chart representing the distribution of functional classes for human genes.
Hover your mouse over the different sections of the pie chart to reveal the percentage values for transcription factors, cytoskeletal proteins, and transmembrane receptor regulatory/adaptor proteins. Record these percentages as your answers.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Human Genome Project (HGP) and Gene Function Annotation

The Human Genome Project mapped the entire human DNA sequence, identifying all genes. However, many genes initially had unknown functions, requiring further research and databases to assign roles. Functional annotation links genes to biological roles, helping understand gene products and their impact on health and disease.
Gene Functional Classification and Protein Categories

Genes are classified based on the proteins they encode, such as transcription factors, cytoskeletal proteins, and transmembrane receptor regulators. Each category reflects a specific cellular role: transcription factors regulate gene expression, cytoskeletal proteins maintain cell structure, and transmembrane proteins mediate signaling and transport.
Bioinformatics Databases and Tools (PANTHER Database)

Bioinformatics databases like PANTHER provide curated, up-to-date functional classifications of genes across species. They offer tools such as pie charts to visualize gene function distributions, enabling researchers to explore gene roles and proportions in the genome efficiently.
