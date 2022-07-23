Why are most recombinant human proteins produced in animal or plant hosts instead of bacterial host cells?
Sequencing the human genome, the development of microarray technology, and personal genomics promise to improve our understanding of normal and abnormal cell behavior. How are these approaches dramatically changing our understanding and treatment of complex diseases such as cancer?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Human Genome Sequencing
Microarray Technology
Personal Genomics
One of the major causes of sickness, death, and economic loss in the cattle industry is Mannheimia haemolytica, which causes bovine pasteurellosis, or shipping fever. Noninvasive delivery of a vaccine using transgenic plants expressing immunogens would reduce labor costs and trauma to livestock. An early step toward developing an edible vaccine is to determine whether an injected version of an antigen (usually a derivative of the pathogen) is capable of stimulating the development of antibodies in a test organism. The following table assesses the ability of a transgenic portion of a toxin (Lkt) of M. haemolytica to stimulate development of specific antibodies in rabbits.
What general conclusion can you draw from the data?
One of the major causes of sickness, death, and economic loss in the cattle industry is Mannheimia haemolytica, which causes bovine pasteurellosis, or shipping fever. Noninvasive delivery of a vaccine using transgenic plants expressing immunogens would reduce labor costs and trauma to livestock. An early step toward developing an edible vaccine is to determine whether an injected version of an antigen (usually a derivative of the pathogen) is capable of stimulating the development of antibodies in a test organism. The following table assesses the ability of a transgenic portion of a toxin (Lkt) of M. haemolytica to stimulate development of specific antibodies in rabbits.
With regards to development of a usable edible vaccine, what work remains to be done?
A couple with European ancestry seeks genetic counseling before having children because of a history of cystic fibrosis (CF) in the husband's family. ASO testing for CF reveals that the husband is heterozygous for the Δ508 mutation and that the wife is heterozygous for the R117 mutation. You are the couple's genetic counselor. When consulting with you, they express their conviction that they are not at risk for having an affected child because they each carry different mutations and cannot have a child who is homozygous for either mutation. What would you say to them?
As genetic testing becomes widespread, medical records will contain the results of such testing. Who should have access to this information? Should employers, potential employers, or insurance companies be allowed to have this information? Would you favor or oppose having the government establish and maintain a central database containing the results of individuals' genome scans?
Might it make sense someday to sequence every newborn's genome at the time of birth? What are the potential advantages and concerns of this approach?