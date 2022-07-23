Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Chapter 22, Problem 4b

One of the major causes of sickness, death, and economic loss in the cattle industry is Mannheimia haemolytica, which causes bovine pasteurellosis, or shipping fever. Noninvasive delivery of a vaccine using transgenic plants expressing immunogens would reduce labor costs and trauma to livestock. An early step toward developing an edible vaccine is to determine whether an injected version of an antigen (usually a derivative of the pathogen) is capable of stimulating the development of antibodies in a test organism. The following table assesses the ability of a transgenic portion of a toxin (Lkt) of M. haemolytica to stimulate development of specific antibodies in rabbits.
Table showing antibody production in serum of rabbits injected with Lkt50 extracts, indicating immune response only with Lkt50.
With regards to development of a usable edible vaccine, what work remains to be done?

1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. The goal is to develop an edible vaccine using transgenic plants expressing immunogens. The table provided evaluates the ability of a transgenic portion of a toxin (Lkt50) to stimulate antibody production in rabbits, which is a preliminary step in vaccine development.
Step 2: Analyze the data in the table. The table shows that both saline and column extracts of Lkt50 stimulate antibody production (+), while the mock injection does not (-). This indicates that Lkt50 is capable of eliciting an immune response in rabbits.
Step 3: Identify the next steps for edible vaccine development. Since the injected version of Lkt50 stimulates antibody production, the next step is to test whether the transgenic plants expressing Lkt50 can produce the immunogen in a form that is bioavailable and effective when consumed orally.
Step 4: Consider additional testing requirements. Oral delivery of the vaccine must be tested to ensure that the immunogen survives digestion and stimulates antibody production in the target organism (e.g., cattle). This involves assessing the stability of Lkt50 in the digestive system and its ability to elicit an immune response.
Step 5: Evaluate safety and efficacy. Before the edible vaccine can be used commercially, it is essential to conduct trials to confirm that the vaccine is safe for livestock, does not cause adverse effects, and provides effective protection against M. haemolytica infection.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transgenic Plants

Transgenic plants are genetically modified organisms that have had foreign genes inserted into their genome. This technology allows for the expression of specific proteins, such as immunogens, which can be used in vaccine development. In the context of edible vaccines, transgenic plants can produce antigens that stimulate an immune response when consumed, potentially simplifying vaccine delivery and reducing costs.
Antibody Production

Antibody production is a crucial aspect of the immune response, where B cells produce antibodies in response to antigens. The presence of specific antibodies in serum indicates that the immune system has recognized and responded to a pathogen or its derivative. Understanding how different immunogens, like the Lkt toxin from Mannheimia haemolytica, stimulate antibody production is essential for evaluating the effectiveness of potential vaccines.
Edible Vaccines

Edible vaccines are a novel approach to immunization that involves delivering antigens through food, typically produced by transgenic plants. This method aims to elicit an immune response without the need for injections, making vaccination more accessible and less traumatic for livestock. However, challenges remain in ensuring that these vaccines are effective, stable, and capable of inducing a strong immune response in the target organisms.
