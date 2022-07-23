Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 22 - Applications of Genetic Engineering and BiotechnologyProblem 9a
Chapter 22, Problem 9a

Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
Individual sequencing (personal genomics) identifies a mutation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between prognostic and diagnostic tests: A diagnostic test is used to confirm or rule out a specific genetic condition in an individual who is showing symptoms. A prognostic test, on the other hand, predicts the likelihood of developing a condition in the future, often in asymptomatic individuals.
Analyze the context of the problem: The example provided involves individual sequencing (personal genomics) that identifies a mutation associated with Alzheimer's disease. This suggests that the test is identifying a genetic predisposition rather than confirming the presence of the disease.
Determine if the test is diagnostic: A diagnostic test would require the individual to already exhibit symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, and the test would confirm or rule out the disease. In this case, the test does not confirm the presence of Alzheimer's disease but rather identifies a mutation.
Determine if the test is prognostic: Since the test identifies a mutation associated with Alzheimer's disease and predicts the likelihood of developing the condition in the future, it fits the definition of a prognostic test.
Conclude the classification: Based on the analysis, individual sequencing (personal genomics) that identifies a mutation associated with Alzheimer's disease is a prognostic test, not a diagnostic test.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prognostic Testing

Prognostic testing refers to genetic tests that assess the likelihood of developing a disease in the future based on genetic predispositions. These tests do not confirm the presence of a disease but rather provide information about the risk factors associated with certain conditions, helping individuals make informed health decisions.
Diagnostic Testing

Diagnostic testing is used to determine whether an individual has a specific genetic condition or disease. These tests analyze genetic material to confirm the presence of mutations or abnormalities that are directly linked to a particular health issue, allowing for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.
Personal Genomics

Personal genomics involves the sequencing and analysis of an individual's genome to provide insights into their genetic makeup. This field encompasses both diagnostic and prognostic testing, as it can reveal mutations linked to diseases like Alzheimer's, helping individuals understand their genetic risks and health profiles.
