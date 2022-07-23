As genetic testing becomes widespread, medical records will contain the results of such testing. Who should have access to this information? Should employers, potential employers, or insurance companies be allowed to have this information? Would you favor or oppose having the government establish and maintain a central database containing the results of individuals' genome scans?
Which of the examples of genetic testing below are prognostic tests? Which are diagnostic?
ASO testing determines that an individual is a carrier for the mutant β-globin allele (βˢ) found in sickle-cell anemia.
Key Concepts
Prognostic Testing
Diagnostic Testing
Carrier Testing
Might it make sense someday to sequence every newborn's genome at the time of birth? What are the potential advantages and concerns of this approach?
Individual sequencing (personal genomics) identifies a mutation associated with Alzheimer's disease.
DNA sequencing of a breast tumor reveals mutations in the BRCA1 gene.
Genetic testing in a healthy teenager identifies an SNP correlated with autism.
An adult diagnosed with Asperger syndrome (AS) has a genetic test that reveals an SNP in the GABRB3 gene that is significantly more common in people with AS than the general population.