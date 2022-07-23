Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 29b
Chapter 3, Problem 29b

Albinism, caused by a mutational disruption in melanin (skin pigment) production, has been observed in many species, including humans. In 1991, and again recently in 2017, the only documented observations of an albino humpback whale (named 'Migaloo') were observed near New South Wales. Recently, Polanowski and coworkers (Polanowski, A., S. Robinson-Laverick, and D. Paton. (2012). Journal of Heredity 103:130–133) studied the genetics of humpback whales from the east coast of Australia, including Migaloo. What data would be helpful in determining the answer to part (a)?

Understand the context of the problem: Albinism is caused by a mutation that disrupts melanin production. To study the genetics of albinism in humpback whales, we need to identify the genetic basis of this condition in Migaloo and other whales.
Step 1: Collect genetic data from Migaloo. This would include sequencing Migaloo's DNA to identify any mutations in genes known to be associated with melanin production, such as the TYR (tyrosinase) gene, which is commonly implicated in albinism in other species.
Step 2: Compare Migaloo's genetic data to that of non-albino humpback whales. This comparison would help identify any unique mutations or genetic differences that might explain the albinism phenotype.
Step 3: Investigate the inheritance pattern of albinism in humpback whales. This could involve studying the genetic data of Migaloo's relatives (if available) to determine whether the condition follows a Mendelian inheritance pattern (e.g., autosomal recessive).
Step 4: Analyze population-level genetic data. Collect and analyze genetic samples from a broader population of humpback whales to determine the frequency of the identified mutation(s) and assess whether albinism is a rare or common trait in this population.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Mutations

Genetic mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can lead to alterations in gene function. In the case of albinism, mutations affect genes responsible for melanin production, resulting in a lack of pigment in skin, hair, and eyes. Understanding the types of mutations (e.g., point mutations, deletions) is crucial for analyzing how they contribute to phenotypic traits like albinism.
Melanin Production

Melanin is a pigment produced by melanocytes that gives color to skin, hair, and eyes. It plays a vital role in protecting against UV radiation. The genetic pathways involved in melanin synthesis are complex, and disruptions in these pathways can lead to conditions like albinism. Knowledge of these pathways is essential for understanding the genetic basis of pigmentation in species.
Population Genetics

Population genetics studies the distribution and change in frequency of alleles within populations. It is important for understanding how traits like albinism can be observed in specific populations, such as humpback whales. Data on allele frequencies, genetic diversity, and mating patterns can provide insights into the genetic health and evolutionary dynamics of populations, which is relevant for assessing the occurrence of traits like albinism.
