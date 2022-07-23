Skip to main content
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 28a
Chapter 3, Problem 28a

To assess Mendel's law of segregation using tomatoes, a true-breeding tall variety (SS) is crossed with a true-breeding short variety (ss). The heterozygous F₁ tall plants (Ss) were crossed to produce two sets of F₂ data, as follows.
Table comparing two datasets showing counts of tall and short plants: Set I with 30 tall and 5 short, Set II with 300 tall and 50 short.
Using the X² test, analyze the results for both datasets. Calculate X² values and estimate the p values in both cases.

Step 1: Determine the expected phenotypic ratio based on Mendel's law of segregation. Since the F₁ plants are heterozygous (Ss), the expected F₂ phenotypic ratio for tall (S_) to short (ss) plants is 3:1.
Step 2: Calculate the total number of plants in each set. For Set I, total = 30 tall + 5 short = 35 plants. For Set II, total = 300 tall + 50 short = 350 plants.
Step 3: Calculate the expected number of tall and short plants for each set using the 3:1 ratio. Expected tall = (3/4) × total, and expected short = (1/4) × total.
Step 4: Use the chi-square formula to calculate the chi-square (\$X^2\$) value for each set: \[ \chi^2 = \sum \frac{(\text{observed} - \text{expected})^2}{\text{expected}} \] Calculate this separately for tall and short plants and then sum the values.
Step 5: Determine the degrees of freedom (df) for the test, which is the number of phenotypic categories minus 1 (df = 2 - 1 = 1). Use a chi-square distribution table to estimate the p-value for each \$X^2\$ value to assess whether the observed data significantly deviate from the expected 3:1 ratio.

Mendel's Law of Segregation

Mendel's law of segregation states that allele pairs separate during gamete formation, so each gamete carries only one allele for each gene. In a monohybrid cross of heterozygotes (Ss x Ss), the expected phenotypic ratio is 3:1 (dominant to recessive). This principle explains the inheritance pattern observed in the tall and short tomato plants.
Chi-Square (X²) Test

The chi-square test is a statistical method used to compare observed data with expected data to determine if deviations are due to chance. It calculates a value based on the sum of squared differences between observed and expected counts, divided by expected counts. This test helps assess if the observed tomato plant ratios fit Mendel's expected 3:1 ratio.
p-Value and Statistical Significance

The p-value indicates the probability that the observed deviations from expected results occurred by chance. A low p-value (typically < 0.05) suggests significant deviation, rejecting the null hypothesis. In this context, it helps determine if the tomato plant data supports Mendel's law or if other factors might be influencing the results.
