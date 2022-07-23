Draw all possible conclusions concerning the mode of inheritance of the trait portrayed in the following limited pedigree.
Draw all possible conclusions concerning the mode of inheritance of the trait portrayed in the following limited pedigree.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Pedigree Analysis
Modes of Inheritance
Genotype vs. Phenotype
Draw all possible conclusions concerning the mode of inheritance of the trait portrayed in the following limited pedigree.
Draw all possible conclusions concerning the mode of inheritance of the trait portrayed in the following limited pedigree.
A 'wrongful birth' case was recently brought before a court in which a child with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome was born to apparently healthy parents. This syndrome is characterized by a cluster of birth defects including cleft palate, and an array of problems with the reproductive and urinary organs. Originally considered by their physician as having a nongenetic basis, the parents decided to have another child, who was also born with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome. In the role of a genetic counselor, instruct the court about what occurred, including the probability of the parents having two affected offspring, knowing that the disorder is inherited as a recessive trait.
A 'wrongful birth' case was recently brought before a court in which a child with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome was born to apparently healthy parents. This syndrome is characterized by a cluster of birth defects including cleft palate, and an array of problems with the reproductive and urinary organs. Originally considered by their physician as having a nongenetic basis, the parents decided to have another child, who was also born with Smith–Lemli–Opitz syndrome. In the role of a genetic counselor, instruct the court about what occurred, including the probability of the parents having two affected offspring, knowing that the disorder is inherited as a recessive trait. Draw a pedigree of the families of this couple, showing the relevant individuals.