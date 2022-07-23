Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 5 - Chromosome Mapping in EukaryotesProblem 8
Chapter 5, Problem 8

What two essential criteria must be met in order to execute a successful mapping cross?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a mapping cross is used to determine the relative positions of genes on a chromosome by analyzing recombination frequencies.
Identify the first essential criterion: the two genes being studied must be heterozygous in the parent organism, meaning the parent carries different alleles for each gene to allow for recombination to be detected.
Recognize the second essential criterion: the cross must be performed with a tester strain that is homozygous recessive for both genes, so that the phenotypes of the offspring clearly reveal the genotype combinations resulting from recombination events.
Ensure that the genes are linked (located on the same chromosome) so that recombination frequencies can be measured; if genes are unlinked, independent assortment occurs and mapping is not possible.
Plan to analyze the offspring phenotypes to calculate recombination frequencies, which will then be used to infer the relative gene positions on the chromosome.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Markers and Alleles

Genetic markers are identifiable DNA sequences or traits used to track inheritance patterns. For a mapping cross, distinct alleles at these markers must be present in the parental strains to observe recombination events and determine gene locations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:11
Mapping with Markers

Recombination and Crossing Over

Recombination occurs during meiosis when homologous chromosomes exchange segments, producing new allele combinations. Successful mapping crosses rely on measurable recombination frequencies between markers to estimate genetic distances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:19
Discovery of Crossing Over

Parental and Test Cross Design

A mapping cross typically involves crossing a heterozygous individual with a homozygous recessive tester. This design allows clear identification of recombinant offspring, essential for accurately mapping gene positions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
26:08
Trihybrid Cross
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Explain why a 50 percent recovery of single-crossover products is the upper limit, even when crossing over always occurs between two linked genes?

1032
views
Textbook Question

Why are double-crossover events expected less frequently than single-crossover events?

1465
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

What is the proposed basis for positive interference?

1051
views
Textbook Question

The genes dumpy (dp), clot (cl), and apterous (ap) are linked on chromosome II of Drosophila. In a series of two-point mapping crosses, the following genetic distances were determined. What is the sequence of the three genes?

dp–ap: 42

dp–cl: 3

ap–cl: 39

947
views
Textbook Question

Colored aleurone in the kernels of corn is due to the dominant allele R. The recessive allele r, when homozygous, produces colorless aleurone. The plant color (not the kernel color) is controlled by another gene with two alleles, Y and y. The dominant Y allele results in green color, whereas the homozygous presence of the recessive y allele causes the plant to appear yellow. In a testcross between a plant of unknown genotype and phenotype and a plant that is homozygous recessive for both traits, the following progeny were obtained:

colored, green: 88

colored, yellow: 12

colorless, green: 8

colorless, yellow: 92

Explain how these results were obtained by determining the exact genotype and phenotype of the unknown plant, including the precise arrangement of the alleles on the homologs.

1306
views
Textbook Question

In the cross shown here, involving two linked genes, ebony (e) and claret (ca), in Drosophila, where crossing over does not occur in males, offspring were produced in a 2 + : 1 ca : 1 e phenotypic ratio:

These genes are 30 units apart on chromosome III. What did crossing over in the female contribute to these phenotypes?

1054
views