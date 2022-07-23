Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 7 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 1c
Chapter 7, Problem 1c

How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the sex chromosome compositions in both mammals and Drosophila. In mammals, females are XX and males are XY, while in Drosophila, females are also XX and males are XY.
Step 2: Recognize that despite having the same chromosomal notation (XX for females and XY for males), the mechanism that determines sex differs between the two organisms.
Step 3: Learn that in mammals, the presence of the Y chromosome, specifically the SRY gene on the Y chromosome, triggers male development, making the Y chromosome the key determinant of sex.
Step 4: In contrast, Drosophila determines sex based on the ratio of X chromosomes to sets of autosomes (the X:A ratio), not simply the presence or absence of the Y chromosome. The Y chromosome in Drosophila is not the primary sex determinant but is required for male fertility.
Step 5: Conclude that the difference in sex-determination mechanisms is evident because mammals rely on a dominant Y-linked gene, whereas Drosophila relies on the X:A ratio, demonstrating that identical sex chromosome compositions can lead to different sex-determination systems.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sex-Determination Mechanisms

Sex-determination mechanisms are biological systems that dictate an organism's sex. While mammals use the presence of the Y chromosome (XY males, XX females) to determine sex, Drosophila relies on the ratio of X chromosomes to sets of autosomes, not just the presence of a Y chromosome.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Sex Determination

Chromosomal Composition in Drosophila vs. Mammals

Both Drosophila and mammals have XY males and XX females, but in Drosophila, the Y chromosome is not the primary determinant of maleness. Instead, the X:A ratio (number of X chromosomes to autosome sets) controls sex, whereas in mammals, the Y chromosome carries the SRY gene that triggers male development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:35
Human Sex Chromosomes

Genetic and Molecular Evidence for Sex Determination

Experimental studies, such as chromosome manipulation and gene expression analysis, show that altering the X:A ratio in Drosophila changes sex phenotype regardless of Y presence. In contrast, mammals require the SRY gene on the Y chromosome for male development, demonstrating distinct molecular pathways despite similar chromosome types.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Sex Determination
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know whether or not a heteromorphic chromosome such as the Y chromosome plays a crucial role in the determination of sex?

1495
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that in humans the X chromosomes play no role in human sex determination, while the Y chromosome causes maleness and its absence causes femaleness?

2470
views
Textbook Question

How do we know that X chromosomal inactivation of either the paternal or maternal homolog is a random event during early development in mammalian females?

827
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.

1591
views
Textbook Question

Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.

3913
views