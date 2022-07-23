Textbook Question
How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?
945
views
How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?
How do we know that X chromosomal inactivation of either the paternal or maternal homolog is a random event during early development in mammalian females?
Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.
Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.
Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.
How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?