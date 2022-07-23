Textbook Question
How do we know whether or not a heteromorphic chromosome such as the Y chromosome plays a crucial role in the determination of sex?
How do we know that in humans the X chromosomes play no role in human sex determination, while the Y chromosome causes maleness and its absence causes femaleness?
How do we know that Drosophila utilizes a different sex-determination mechanism than mammals, even though it has the same sex-chromosome compositions in males and females?
Write a short essay that discusses sex chromosomes as they contrast with autosomes.
Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.
Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.