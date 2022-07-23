Textbook Question
How do we know that the extra chromosome causing Down syndrome is usually maternal in origin?
589
views
How do we know that the extra chromosome causing Down syndrome is usually maternal in origin?
How do we know that specific mutant phenotypes are due to changes in chromosome number or structure?
How do we know that the mutant Bar-eye phenotype in Drosophila is due to a duplicated gene region rather than to a change in the nucleotide sequence of a gene?
Write a short essay that discusses five altered phenotypes that result from specific chromosomal aberrations.