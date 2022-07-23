Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Archibald Garrod
Archibald Garrod
Rosalind Franklin:
Robert Hooke
Rudolph Virchow
Edmund B. Wilson
If thymine makes up 21% of the DNA nucleotides in the genome of a plant species, what are the percentages of the other nucleotides in the genome?