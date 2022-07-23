Plant agriculture and animal domestication developed independently several times and in different locations in human history. Do a brief Internet search and then list the approximate locations, time periods, and crops developed in three of these agricultural events. What role do you think ideas about heredity may have played in these events?
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 14c
Chapter 1, Problem 14c
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Robert Hooke
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the historical context: Robert Hooke was a 17th-century scientist who made significant contributions to various fields, including biology and microscopy.
Recognize his key discovery: Robert Hooke is credited with coining the term 'cell' after observing the structure of cork under a microscope. He described the small, box-like structures he saw as 'cells,' which laid the foundation for cell theory.
Connect his work to genetics: Although Hooke did not directly study genetics, his identification of cells as the basic unit of life was crucial for later understanding of cellular processes, including the role of the nucleus and chromosomes in heredity.
Acknowledge the importance of microscopy: Hooke's advancements in microscopy allowed scientists to observe cellular structures, which eventually led to the discovery of DNA and the mechanisms of genetic inheritance.
Summarize his contribution: Robert Hooke's work provided the first visual evidence of cells, which became a cornerstone for the study of biology and genetics, enabling future discoveries in the field.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:1m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cell Theory
Cell Theory is a fundamental concept in biology that states all living organisms are composed of cells, which are the basic unit of life. Robert Hooke's observations of cork cells in the 17th century led to the coining of the term 'cell,' laying the groundwork for understanding the structure and function of living organisms. This concept is essential for genetics as it highlights the cellular basis of heredity and genetic material.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Cell-cell interactions
Microscopy
Microscopy refers to the use of microscopes to observe small objects, such as cells and microorganisms, that are not visible to the naked eye. Robert Hooke's development of the compound microscope allowed for detailed examination of biological specimens, enabling scientists to explore cellular structures. This advancement was crucial for the field of genetics, as it facilitated the discovery of chromosomes and the understanding of genetic material.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:44
Chlamydomonas
Historical Context of Genetics
Understanding the historical context of genetics involves recognizing the contributions of early scientists who laid the foundation for modern genetic analysis. Robert Hooke's work in the 17th century, alongside contemporaries like Antonie van Leeuwenhoek, contributed to the early exploration of biological structures. This context is vital for appreciating how early discoveries in cell biology and microscopy influenced later genetic theories and research.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question
875
views
Textbook Question
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Archibald Garrod
731
views
Textbook Question
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Rosalind Franklin:
851
views
Textbook Question
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
William Bateson:
749
views
Textbook Question
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Rudolph Virchow
734
views
Textbook Question
Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Edmund B. Wilson
636
views