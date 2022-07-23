Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and Evolution
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 1 - The Molecular Basis of Heredity, Variation, and EvolutionProblem 14a
Chapter 1, Problem 14a

Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.
Archibald Garrod

Verified step by step guidance
1
Archibald Garrod was a British physician who made significant contributions to the field of genetics by studying inherited metabolic disorders.
He proposed the concept of 'inborn errors of metabolism,' suggesting that certain diseases are caused by defects in specific biochemical pathways due to genetic mutations.
Garrod's work on alkaptonuria, a condition where the body cannot properly break down homogentisic acid, demonstrated that this disorder followed Mendelian inheritance patterns.
He was one of the first to link genes to enzymes, laying the groundwork for the 'one gene-one enzyme' hypothesis later developed by Beadle and Tatum.
Garrod's research emphasized the importance of studying rare genetic disorders to understand broader principles of human genetics and biochemistry.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Archibald Garrod was a pioneer in the study of inborn errors of metabolism, which are genetic disorders caused by the absence or malfunction of specific enzymes. He proposed that these conditions were hereditary and linked to specific genes, laying the groundwork for understanding how genetic mutations can lead to metabolic diseases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Proofreading

Phenylketonuria (PKU)

Garrod's work on phenylketonuria (PKU) was significant in demonstrating how a single genetic defect could lead to a specific metabolic disorder. He showed that individuals with PKU could not properly metabolize phenylalanine, leading to severe health issues, thus highlighting the relationship between genes and metabolic pathways.

Genetic Analysis and Mendelian Inheritance

Garrod's contributions also emphasized the importance of Mendelian inheritance in understanding genetic disorders. He was one of the first to apply Mendel's principles to human diseases, suggesting that certain traits and conditions could be inherited in predictable patterns, which was crucial for the development of genetic analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast the genome, the proteome, and the transcriptome of an organism.

867
views
Textbook Question

With respect to transcription describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the RNA transcript and the DNA template strand. Describe the relationship and sequence correspondence of the mRNA transcript to the DNA coding strand.

657
views
Textbook Question

Plant agriculture and animal domestication developed independently several times and in different locations in human history. Do a brief Internet search and then list the approximate locations, time periods, and crops developed in three of these agricultural events. What role do you think ideas about heredity may have played in these events?

875
views
Textbook Question

Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.

Rosalind Franklin:

851
views
Textbook Question

Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.

Robert Hooke

723
views
Textbook Question

Briefly describe the contribution each of the following people made to the development of genetics or genetic analysis.

William Bateson:

749
views